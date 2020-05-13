Absentee By-Mail ballots are now available for the August elections.

Weakley County Administrator Alex Britt tells Thunderbolt Radio News that Absentee By-Mail ballots are not a new option for voters.

Britt says the Election Commission Office in Dresden is looking at several safety precautions for in-person voting including face masks and gloves and plastic shields between voting machines.

Britt says election officials across the state are staying in contact the state election office in Nashville for the latest guidelines.

