Brittney Patrick joins Racers WBB staff

Murray State Women’s Basketball head coach Rechelle Turner announced Tuesday that Brittney Patrick has joined the team as an assistant coach.

For the last two seasons, Patrick served as a graduate manager for Indiana and in 2022-23, helped guide the Hoosiers to a 28-4 overall record along with a 16-2 record in BIG 10 play. With her help, the Hoosiers earned a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“Brittney will be a tremendous addition to our coaching staff. She was an outstanding player at Southern Illinois, and her experience in the Missouri Valley Conference provides her with unique insight to share with our players as we prepare them for the challenges of competing in one of the nation’s toughest leagues,” said Turner. “Brittney comes to us having been a part of the staff at Indiana, where she worked with a team that earned a number one seed in the NCAA tournament. Her ability to identify and develop great players will be essential in helping us pursue championships in the MVC. I am very blessed to have a staff of talented coaches around me that are dedicated to being servant leaders for the young women in our program.”

Patrick began her coaching career alongside her former AAU coach, Chris Smith, at Bolingbrook High School after a four-year playing career at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she also earned her undergraduate degree in 2019.

As a player, the DeKalb, Ill., native played in 117 games for across four seasons for SIUC, including starting all 59 games as a junior and senior.

She earned a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference’s All-Defensive Team in 2019-20 where she was third in the league in steals (1.8), fifth in assists (4.1) and sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6).

Patrick finished her career ranked fifth in school history in assists (377) and 10th in steals (143).

Patrick earned a master’s degree in public affairs with a concentration in public management at IU in May 2023.

Follow the Racers on Twitter (@MSURacers), Instagram (@RacersAthletics) and Facebook to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Murray State Athletics. Follow Murray State women’s basketball on Twitter (@RacersWBB) and Instagram (@MurrayStateRacersWBB).