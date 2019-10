Join us this week for our community affairs program “:30 Minutes”.

Bro. Dan Huggins, pastor at The Refuge Church in Union City, will discuss the upcoming “Feeding of 5,000” in Obion County.

Bro. Huggins will tell about the planning, preparation and dates for the annual event.

Tune in Sunday morning at 7:00 on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” and at 9:00 on 104.9 KYTN.

The program is also available by podcast on our website at thunderboltradio.com.