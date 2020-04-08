An investment of $6 million dollars into broadband expansion in Weakley County will bring much-needed fiber internet to rural areas of the county.

On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development awarded a $2 million dollar Broadband Accessibility Grant to WK&T, which will be matched by both WK&T and Weakley County.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

The project calls for building a fiber network near Sharon, with Martin to the north and Dresden to the east. Major state highways passing through include Highway 54, Highway 43, Highway 89, Mt. Vernon Road, 3 Point Road and Highway 22. The expansion involves 137 miles of fiber along mostly rural highways.

Mayor Bynum says interested residents should contact WK&T…

When completed, the network will make high-speed broadband access available to over 1,300 underserved customers, opening up the possibilities for better education, telemedicine and economic development.