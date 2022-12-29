December 29, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Broken tail light…

Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man

Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man

A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light.

Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.

He’s charged with Simple Possession of Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on a Revoked License, Unregistered Vehicle, No Proof of Insurance, and Violation of the Light Law.

Davis is being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology