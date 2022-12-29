Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man

A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light.

Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.

He’s charged with Simple Possession of Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on a Revoked License, Unregistered Vehicle, No Proof of Insurance, and Violation of the Light Law.

Davis is being held in the Weakley County Jail.