Bromley Training Center memorializes fallen officer

A law enforcement training center in downtown Martin is honoring a former UT Martin criminal justice graduate killed in the line of duty.

Officer Lawrence Bromley, a Dallas Police officer killed in December 1991, was memorialized Tuesday when the Lawrence D. Bromley Training Center, in the C.E. Weldon Building in downtown Martin, was officially named for the fallen officer.

Based on university records, Bromley is the only UTM criminal justice graduate to serve in law enforcement and lose his life in the line of duty.

Bromley was a 1981 UT Martin criminal justice graduate from Hohenwald. His wife, Cynthia, of South Fulton, was a 1982 home economics graduate.

He was recruited by the Dallas Police Department in 1981 and went to work there after graduation. His wife, Cynthia, was a police dispatcher in Dallas and died of an illness in 1997.

Seventeen retired Dallas Police officers from Bromley’s police academy class and who worked with him in the narcotics unit attended the event. Among those paying tribute to Bromley was Martin native Rick Hatler, a UTM graduate and Bromley’s commanding officer in the narcotics unit at the time of Bromley’s death.