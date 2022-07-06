July 6, 2022
Browns trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to Panthers

FILE – Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Mayfield’s rocky run with Cleveland officially ended Wednesday, July 6, 2022, with the Browns trading the divisive quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s rocky run with Cleveland has officially ended.

The Browns have traded the divisive quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers for a future draft pick.

Mayfield was pushed out of his starting job by the Browns’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson and is going to Carolina for an conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025. The Browns are also paying $10 million of Mayfield’s $18.8 million contract for next season.

The trade was announced by the Panthers, who will host the Browns in next season’s opener.

 

