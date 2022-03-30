Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a form of dementia.

The condition causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech.

Willis’ family announced the news in a statement Wednesday on Willis’ Instagram page.

The 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities.

The statement was signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.

Daughter Rumer was born in Paducah, Kentucky while Willis was filming the 1989 movie “In Country” in the Jackson Purchase area.