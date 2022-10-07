Bruceton man sentenced to 12 years for child pornography

A Bruceton man will spend 12 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Fifty-eight-year-old Carl Goodson Ragsdale was sentenced this week to 144 months in federal prison for Distribution, Possession, and Receipt of Child Pornography.

Following a tip in 2018 from the social networking website, Tumblr, the Martin Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating child pornography activity on a blog called “sweetbabygirlsdaddy” which geolocated to Bruceton.

The account was disabled, and investigators identified Ragsdale as the owner and user of the account.

Ragsdale admitted to using the account to receive and post images, including sexually explicit images of prepubescent girls, as well as using a cloud storage site to receive sexually explicit images of prepubescent children.

Agents reviewed Ragsdale’s cell phone and tablet computer and found over 600 images of child sex abuse and graphic sexually explicit conversations about the children in some of the images of child sex abuse.

Along with the 12-year prison sentence, Ragsdale was sentenced to lifetime supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal prison system.