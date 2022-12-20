Brutal Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills in Forecast for the Ken-Tenn Area

Residents of the Ken-Tenn area will need their heavy coats, gloves and an extra blanket by the end of the week.

The National Weather Service says a brutally cold weather system is approaching the area.

Memphis Weather Service meteorologist Samantha Brown told Thunderbolt News about temperatures not seen in this area in over 30 years.(AUDIO)

Ms. Brown said the effects of the Arctic cold front will linger for about three days, with temperatures to then return to more normal conditions.