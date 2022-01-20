Brutal Cold Temperatures Require Safety Precautions

Anyone who has outdoor work, or other activities for the next couple of days, is urged to use extreme caution due to brutal cold conditions.

National Weather Service officials say wind chill factors will be in the low single digits today, tonight and Friday.

The arctic air is the coldest of the season in the Ken-Tenn area, and could be dangerous for those who are outside for long periods of time.

For those who must be in the outdoors, Weather Service officials recommend wearing layers of loose fitting, lightweight clothing, along with gloves and a head covering.

Tips also include covering the mouth to protect the lungs from the cold air.

With actual temperatures also remaining below freezing, homeowners should have all outside vents closed on the home, with outside faucets protected from the open air.

Those with past problems of frozen pipes are also recommended to allow hot or cold water to drip from the inside faucets during the overnight hours.

Outside pets also need protection from the cold, with plenty of fresh water needed, along with any means of shelter.