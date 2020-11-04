John Bucy, longtime Executive Director for the Northwest Tennessee Development District and Human Resource Agency, is retiring after 21 years.

Bucy joined the agency in 1999, and through his leadership and contributions, he’s been a vital part of Northwest Tennessee’s success in economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

Melinda Goode has been named Interim Executive Director and she says during Bucy’s tenure, grants that he secured have enabled growth in the Meals on Wheels program, public transportation program, and senior center funding, as well as improvements to the region’s roadways, sidewalks, and infrastructure.

Miss Goode says Bucy’s vision for bringing partners together across Northwest Tennessee resulted in funding for projects such as Port of Cates Landing, and the newly erected Public Transportation building and that his lasting impact will be continued through those successes.