Funeral services for Buddy L. Sellers, age 79, of Dresden, will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 11:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.

Visitation will be Monday, December 19, 2022, from 4:00 until 7:00 and Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 10:00 until service time.

Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden is in charge of arrangements.