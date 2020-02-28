The issue of collecting city reappraisal fees was discussed during this week’s Obion County Budget Committee meeting.

County Mayor Benny McGuire passed out information showing ten municipalities owing a total of just over $163,000 over a three year period.

Mayor McGuire then explained the cost sharing law between the county and city’s.

County Attorney Steve Conley also addressed the issue.

Conley said those who refuse to pay their reappraisal costs, could be faced with litigation in court.

The largest three year payment would come from Union City at just over $92,000, followed by almost $23,000 from South Fulton.