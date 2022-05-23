Budget Committee Members Vote to Send Airport Funding Option to Full Commission

The Obion County Budget Committee has voted to send a request for funding to the full County Commission.

During Friday’s meeting, discussion of a $20,000 contribution to Everett-Stewart Regional Airport, was brought up by Commissioner Ricky Boyd.

The funding, which is matched by the Weakley County Commission, has been made for several years.

Budget Committee member Terry Roberts said his constituents are not in favor of the contribution.(AUDIO)

Commissioner, and airport board member Jim Bondurant, said the funding by Obion and Weakley County is beneficial.(AUDIO)

Bondurant added that the airport is one of the biggest assets to the area.(AUDIO)

Following discussion, board members voted 4-1 to send the request to the full commission, with Roberts voting “no”.