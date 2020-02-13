AP – Kentucky’s chief justice says the governor’s scaled back budget proposed for the judiciary would jeopardize nearly 400 jobs in the judicial branch.

Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. spoke to a House budget review subcommittee on Tuesday.

During his speech, Justice Minton said Governor Andy Beshear’s budget proposal falls nearly $49 million dollars short of fully funding court operations for the next two years.

He said court operations would take another $7.5 million dollar hit each year through a fund transfer.

Judge Minton says if lawmakers go along with the governor’s recommendation, the judicial branch would have to cut 387 positions, or 11-percent of its non-elected workforce.