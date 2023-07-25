Building Collapse in Downtown Clinton

Thunderbolt News has learned that a downtown building collapsed in Clinton this afternoon.

A source told Thunderbolt News the building was located on Clay Street, across from the Courthouse.

One person was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Gaye Bencini, the Publisher with the Hickman County Times, told Thunderbolt News the old part of the Hardware Store was being taken down, but in the process it collapsed.

Ms. Bencini said the collapse sounded like a low flying airplane in the downtown area.