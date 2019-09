Another of the historic buildings in downtown Martin is being razed. Formally known as the Reed Center, which also housed the Weakley County ECD Center, the building is being torn down to make way for the new Martin Public Library. The Merry Lee Shop , a radio repair shop and many other businesses called this building on Lindell Street “home” through the years

