Bulk Pick-Up to End in City of Fulton

The City of Fulton has announced their plans to stop bulk pick-up.

Effective July 1st, the city wide bulk item pickup will no longer be available.

City officials say all final bulk items must be placed on curb no later than 6:00 on Monday morning.

Items eligible for special pickup do not include bagged items or overflow of regular garbage.

Special pickup only consists of large items that will not fit in a garbage can.

These items must be placed on the curb, free from blockage of any tree limbs, power lines, poles, mailboxes, or vehicles parked in the street.