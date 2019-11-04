A Union City man was arrested after firing a shot that traveled through the residences of two people.

Union City police reports said officers were called to 619 North Division Street, after 50 year old Keith Andrea Pettigrew said a bullet came through his outer wall, with his daughter also inside the home.

Investigations showed said the bullet traveled through a kitchen cabinet and bedroom of the Pettigrew’s, then went into an adjoining duplex.

When traveling through the adjoining residence, the bullet then landed in the bed with 48 year old Thomas Nettles.

During an investigation, witnesses told police that 35 year old Noah Rushing Adams, of 307 Cheatam Street, had fired the shot from a handgun at 613 North Division.

Adams was later arrested on charges of reckless endangerment.