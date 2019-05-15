The Union City Kiwanis Club will be hosting their 14th annual “Burgers in the Park” on Thursday.

The event will take place at Kiwanis Park, in downtown Union City, from 11:00 until 1:00.

For $5.00, individuals will receive a grilled burger, chips, drink and dessert, with all proceeds helping children in the community.

Tickets and additional information can be obtained by contacting John Fry.

In case of rain, the event will be moved across the street to the Farmers Market, next to the Obion County Chamber of Commerce office.