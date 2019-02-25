A 25 year old Kenton man was arrested on multiple charges after a burglary at Kenton Chevrolet.

Obion County Sheriff’s reports said officers were called to the dealership on February 18th, after entry was made and 48 key fobs were taken.

The following morning, Kenton police apprehended Zachary Richards, of Hillwood Street, following a brief foot pursuit near the business.

The report said Richards was confronted when he returned one of the vehicles to the lot, and a search revealed a key fob in his pocket.

Kenton Police and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence of Richards, with the remaining stolen key fobs located in his bedroom.

Richards was charged with burglary, theft of property, joyriding and resisting arrest.

He is being held in the Obion County Law Enforcement Complex.