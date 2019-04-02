Union City police were called to investigate a burglary at Hops and Barley, on East Reelfoot Avenue.

Police reports said business owner Kimberly Dillon received a call about a strange vehicle pulling a trailer from behind the restaurant around 5:30 Monday morning.

The report said someone had entered the east side door and took a safe that contained around $10,000 in cash and checks from the weekend sales and a 5K charity run.

Ms. Dillon said the burglars also broke into the juke box and stole an undisclosed amount of money, along with stealing an orange trailer that was behind the restaurant.

A witness said the vehicle seen near the restaurant was a four door possible Grand Am which was pulling a trailer.

Anyone with any information about the burglary, or who may have seen the suspected vehicle, is urged to contact the Union City Police Department or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.