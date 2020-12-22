A Ridgely man will be arraigned in Obion County court on charges of aggravated burglary.

Sheriff’s reports said investigators have charged 28 year old Josh C. Stinnett with a break-in that occurred on December 9th in Union City.

Reports said deputies were called to Jones Road, after a homeowner discovered someone had entered the residence and taken televisions, jewelry and clothing.

Sheriff’s Office investigators determined Stinnett as the person responsible for the theft.

He is currently being held in the Dyer County Jail on unrelated charges, and will be transferred to the Obion County Jail to face the burglary charges.