Union City police were called to investigate a burglary at The Tobacco Barn, on 2300 East Reelfoot Avenue.

Reports said officers arrived to find the front glass door shattered by two brick pavers.

Security video showed three male subjects, dressed in all black clothing inside the business.

Reports said the burglars immediately went to the two business cash registers, which were empty, then fled back out the front door without taking any merchandise.

Officers canvassed the area following the burglary, but the subjects were not located.

Anyone with any information about The Tobacco Barn burglary is urged to contact the CrimeStoppers TipLine.