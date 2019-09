Judge Executive Kenny Wilson has issued a burn ban in Hickman County due to the extremely dry conditions.

The ban is in effect immediately and remains in effect until further notice.

Hickman County is the latest and westernmost of 50 counties now under a burn bans in the state.

Kentucky’s fall forest fire season begins October 1st and prohibits fires within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland except between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.