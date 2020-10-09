Beginning next Thursday, county residents will be required to have a burning permit to do any outdoor burning.

The permits are required October 15 through May 15.

Dennie Davidson with the Tennessee Division of Forestry tells Thunderbolt Radio News not having a burning permit could cost you a hefty fine.

Davidson says it only takes less than a minute to get a burn permit over the phone.

County residents in Weakley County can call 364-2541 while residents in Obion and Gibson counties can call 866-570-3907.