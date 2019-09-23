As of Monday, September 23rd, burn permits are required in Tennessee.

Due to the hot and dry weather, State Forester David Arnold is requiring a burn permit for all open-air outdoor fires.

Typically, burn permits are required statewide October 15th thru May 15th, but the early call is being established as a precautionary measure.

Anyone burning a leaf or brush pile that is smaller than 8 feet by 8 feet in size, can use the online system for the permit.

For a larger burn, residents are required to call their local Division of Forestry burn permit phone number on Monday thru Friday.

More than 300,000 permits are issued each year, and are free to the public.