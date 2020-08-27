A school bus clipped an electric pole near Martin Elementary School Thursday morning, prompting electric crews to have to cut power to the school to replace it.

Students at Martin Elementary School were dismissed early at 9:30.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says the bus was in route from Martin Elementary to Westview High School and Martin Middle School and upon arrival at the schools, per protocol, school nurses checked on the well-being of each passenger, with no injuries reported.

The bus driver was interviewed by Martin Police at Westview with Weakley County Schools Transportation Director Ron Byington continuing to follow transportation policy and procedures regarding a bus incident.

Martin Elementary Principal Patresa Rogers and staff contacted parents via calls and texts to alert them of the early closure.

No other schools were affected by the pole replacement.