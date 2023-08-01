Buses Running Today for Start of Obion County Schools

Buses will be running today as children return to classes in the Obion County School System.

Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, said he and the staff are ready to begin the year, with a large group of students district wide.(AUDIO)

Director Watkins said the beginning of classes also calls for a request for local motorists to use extra caution, to help keep the children safe.(AUDIO)

School buses will be running routes both in the morning and afternoon, with motorists urged to watch and prepare for frequent stops.