Wendell Alexander Realty and Skyhawk Rentals are partnering with the Weakley/Obion Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse to treat Weakley County students this Halloween.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says owners and staff at Wendell Alexander Realty, Skyhawk Rentals, along with staff from the Carl Perkins Center and UT Martin volunteers, will be packing treats, in costume, Friday and Saturday, and delivering those treats throughout the day Thursday, October 29 to 1,600 pre-K through 5th graders in Weakley County.

Campbell says since 2020 is a year unlike any other, Wendell Alexander Realty owner, Alex Bynum, and Skyhawk Rentals co-owner, Ashley Pinkston, wanted to sweeten Halloween for Weakley County children as much as they could.

Wendell Alexander Realty and Skyhawk Rentals are also big supporters of the Carl Perkins Center and the critical work they do for our community.

HOPE scholarship recipients at UT Martin are also looking for opportunities to complete their required community service hours and will be filling bags on Friday and Saturday.

Campbell says the chance to prepare the treat bags while showing off costumes was an added attraction.