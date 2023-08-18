Busy Saturday for Entries at Obion County Fair

Saturday will be a busy entry day at the Obion County Fairgrounds.

Due to cancellation last weekend, Junior and Adult entries will be accepted on Saturday from 9:00 until 4:00.

Items accepted Saturday will be Canning, Art, Sewing, Photography and Crafts.

Also scheduled for Saturday will be entries for Junior Field Crops and Open Field Crops from 9:00 until noon.

Floral and Domestic Horticulture, Antiques and Collectibles, Horticulture/Fruits and Garden, along with Junior Culinary will be accepted from 9:00 until 1:00.

Entries by adults will be taken at the Domestic Arts Building, with Junior entries take at the Raymond Phillips Exhibit Hall.

Youth and Adult Crops will be at the Commercial Exhibits Building.