Butcher Knife Involved in Arrest of Two Women in Union City

A fight between two family members in Union City resulted in arrests.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to an apartment on High School Drive, where a call was reported of a woman chasing another with a knife.

At the scene, officers spoke with 27 year old Nekeya Fuller, who said she was inside the apartment taking a shower, when her aunt came in and kicked open the door.

Ms. Fuller said she was then struck in the face multiple times by her aunt, who was identified as 40 year old Tamara Fuller also of Union City.

Reports said Nekeya Fuller told police she ran to the kitchen and grabbed a knife, then chased her aunt to her vehicle.

The investigation showed Nekeya Fuller had visible injuries to her eye, with officers also locating a 12-inch butcher knife in the bathroom.

Ms. Fuller was taken into custody for aggravated assault, with police also locating Tamara Fuller, with arrest charges placed against her for assault.