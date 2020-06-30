Kentucky is joining a nationwide campaign against drinking and driving for the upcoming holiday weekend.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will take part in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administrations “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.”

During the 4th of July weekend last year in Kentucky, there were 66 crashes due to drunken or drugged drivers, resulting in 28 injuries and four deaths.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray urged the use of designated drivers, if the holiday includes events with alcohol.

Secretary Gray also encouraged all motorists to buckle-up when traveling to their destinations.