A Weakley County realtor has been elected President of Tennessee Realtors.

Alex Bynum, Owner and Principal Broker of Wendell Alexander Realty, was installed virtually this week to represent the association.

The local realtor is a 2006 graduate of Gleason High School and a 2009 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin with a bachelor’s in Agriculture.

He serves in a number of boards including the Weakley County Economic and Development Board, UT Martin Skyhawk Board, and the Dresden Rotary Club.

Mr. Bynum is married to Kate Moore Bynum, and they have one daughter, Roane Alexandra.