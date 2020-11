Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says with the approval of an expansive fiber project, the county took a big first step on a long road.

Weakley County has partnered with W-K-and-T for the multi-million dollar project, with the cooperative now seeking and applying for grants to help with the project.

Mayor Bynum says the County Commission should be commended for addressing the county’s need.

