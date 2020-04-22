To help reboot the state’s economy from the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee established the Economic Recovery Group, comprised of state departments, members of the legislature, and leaders from the private sector.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum tells Thunderbolt Radio News he received an email last week asking if he would serve on the State and Local Government Sub-Group.

McKenzie Mayor Jill Holland also serves on the Governor’s group as an Industry Representative as President of the Tennessee Municipal League.

Other local representatives include Jimmy Tosh and Tim Williams of Tosh Farms in Henry, Jay Yeargin of Yeargin Farms in Greenfield, and Rusty Grills of Dyersburg on the Agriculture Sub-Group; Nassar Nassar of Savant Learning Systems in Martin on the Office Management Sub-Group; and Henry County Mayor Brent Greer joins Mayor Bynum on the State and Local Government Sub-Group.

Mayor Bynum also acknowledged Weakley Countians cooperation in social distancing to help keep the county’s COVID-19 case count low.

Governor Lee’s “safer at home” order expires on April 30th, with some businesses opening as early as Monday.