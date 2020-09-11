Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says rural areas were shut down at the wrong time to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

During a gathering of Public Safety committee members Thursday morning, Mayor Bynum said…

(AUDIO)

Bynum says he believes wearing masks or facial coverings will continue until there’s a vaccine or active treatment for the coronavirus and that a new study shows another reason to wear a mask.

(AUDIO)

Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson told committee members that only one individual at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department has had the virus and there have been no cases in the Weakley County Jail.