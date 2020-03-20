Despite the Fulton County School System’s cancellation of classes, due to the coronavirus issue, cafeteria staff members are continuing their efforts to feed needy students.

School Food Service Director Lindsey Bridges said she and her staff still arrive early in the morning, to prepare a meal for students at home.

Ms. Bridges said the continuation of providing a balanced meal has meant so much to so many.

Six school buses, containing the meals and multiple staff members, are traveling approximately 100 miles daily to provide for the systems 650 students.