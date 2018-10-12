The Cairo, Illinois Ohio River Bridge is back in operation following a closure last night.

Kentucky Transportation officials reported that motorists were complaining about a noisy expansion joint in the bridge deck.

Just before 8:30, a Transportation inspector and crew were dispatched to the scene to repair the problem.

The bridge was then closed for the work, which took almost four hours.

Motorists expecting to cross the bridge were forced with an extended detoured to Paducah, to cross at the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.

