The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is issuing a reminder of the upcoming shut down of the Cairo Bridge.

Transportation officials want travelers and transportation officials to be aware of the extended closure, which will begin this Saturday, August 1st.

The bridge is expected to be closed for approximately 30 days, to allow extensive maintenance work along a nearly two-mile section of the Kentucky approach levee and an ongoing bridge deck maintenance project.

A recent traffic count indicated over 7,000 vehicles cross the bridge between Wickliffe, Kentucky and Cairo, Illinois in an average day, with 35-percent of those being commercial trucks.

Transportation reports say the $8.1 million dollar project has a target completition date of October 1st.