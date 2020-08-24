A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to reopen the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge to one-lane traffic sometime on Wednesday afternoon.

If the lane is re-opened, the move will be five days ahead of schedule.

The bridge carries about 7,000 vehicles per day between Kentucky and Illinois, with almost 35-percent being commercial trucks.

The bridge has been closed since August 1st to allow extensive maintenance work along almost two miles of the Kentucky approach embankment.

The extended closure also helped to accelerate deck and joint work on the bridge that started on June 10th.

During the closure, commuters between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, had to contend with about an 80-mile detour.

Reports said the almost $8.1 million project is aimed at optimizing the existing structure, in anticipation of construction on a new bridge in the next 10 to 15 years.