An agreement reached this week could make Cairo, Illinois a national distribution hub for America’s container shipping industry.

The agreement between the Alexander Cairo Port District, the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District in Louisiana, and American Patriot Container Transport in Miami, would make the proposed Cairo River port a 21st-century inland shipping and a key logistics terminal.

In August, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a $40 million dollar investment into the development and construction of the Cairo port through their Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

Cairo has always been the centerpoint of America’s inland waterway system, connecting two dozen states with the Gulf of Mexico.

Also at the current time, more than 80-percent of all barge traffic in the United States passes by Cairo every year.

Todd Ely, the President of Ely Consulting, is in charge of the Cairo project, and has announced that from 8-to-12 companies have already committed to using the facility upon completion.

Reports indicate 100’s of full time jobs will be created upon the completion of the proposed project, which is estimated to cost $75 million dollars.