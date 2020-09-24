A Cairo, Illinois man has been arrested on murder charges following a deadly shooting in Paducah.

The shooting on August 8th occurred in the 900 block of Boyd Street, and claimed the life of 32-year-old Keyshawn Childress of Mounds, Illinois.

Police reports said four others were also shot and injured.

A Paducah Police Department report said 31-year-old Christopher Howard was arrested this week in Columbia, Missouri.

An investigation revealed an on-going, violent feud between two groups of people from Mounds and Cairo, with members of those two groups in Paducah the evening of August 8th to attend Emancipation Day festivities.

Witnesses told police the groups encountered each other on Boyd Street, with several of them pulling handguns and shots being fired.

Howard is now charged with murder, four counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a felon, and first-degree criminal mischief.