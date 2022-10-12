California man charged in Benton County arson

A California man is charged with setting a house fire in Benton County.

On Tuesday, the TBI joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a house fire in the 600 block of Morris Road in Holladay where it was determined 32-year-old Christopher M. Tuttonbene, of Temecula, California, was responsible for starting the fire.

Tuttonbene is charged with Arson, Burglary, and Vandalism, and is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $250,000 bond.