Call for help in Medina leads to meth lab, arrest

A Gibson County man is facing drug charges following a joint investigation by the TBI and Medina Police Department.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 48-year-old Charles G. Jobe was arrested Thursday when Medina Police officers responded to a home on Cool Springs Trail to a man threatening suicide and found a meth lab and methamphetamine in various states and drug paraphernalia.

Jobe is being held in the Gibson County Jail on charges of Promotion of Meth and Manufacturing, Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell and Distribute, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.