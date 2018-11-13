A Calloway County attorney has been arrested following an investigation into disbursement payments.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 Detective Michael Robichaud arrested 72 year old Joseph Bolin, of Murray, on an indictment warrant.

Bolin was charged with two counts of Class “C” felony Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition Over $10,000 and was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

The investigation began in the Spring, when a victim contacted Post 1 alleging that Bolin had not made all the required disbursement payments relating to a probate case he was overseeing.

The 7 month long investigation revealed that Bolin failed to disperse over $900,000 on multiple probate cases.

State Police reports said additional charges could be presented at a later date, as the investigation continues.

