Calloway County Deputy Killed During Duty on Monday

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday in Marshall County.

KSP Post 1 Troopers and Detectives, along with the Critical Response Team, responded to the scene just after 2:00.

Reports said a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was shot on scene and transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he and Britainy ask Kentuckians to join in prayer for the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving the commonwealth.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is State Police standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered.