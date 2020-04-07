A Calloway County man was killed, and his passenger injured, following a tragic accident in Marshall County on Monday night.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 said Troopers were called to the 41-mile-marker of Interstate 69, after a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 35 year old William Nelson, of Dexter, had struck a deer.

Investigations showed Nelson and his passenger, 22 year old Asia Sledd of Murray, were both ejected from the motorcyle.

While Ms. Sledd landed on the shoulder of the roadway, Nelson was thrown into the northbound lane.

Due to the time of night and lack of lighting, reports said a 2015 Nissan Versa driven by 25 year old Kermit Peck, of Camden, then struck Nelson.

After an unknown amount of time, a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by 67 year old Michael Martin, of Gilbertsville, also struck Nelson in the roadway.

Post 1 reports said Nelson was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner, with Ms. Sledd airlifted to the Vanderbilt Medical Center.

The report stated Nelson was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, while Sledd was not.

Traffic was blocked for over five hours due to the investigation.