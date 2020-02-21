A Calloway County man is facing a federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to misprision of wire fraud.

According to U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant’s office, from 2004 to 2014, 49-year-old Mark J. Whitaker, of Murray, actively concealed a scheme directed by his co-defendant, Chuck Jones, to defraud the federal E-Rate Program, which is an FCC program that distributes money to schools and libraries for internet access, telecommunication services, and related equipment.

Whitaker helped manage two of Jones’ companies: Integrated Computer Solutions and Technology Associates, which participated as E-Rate Program vendors for several public school districts in Tennessee and Missouri. Whitaker’s job was to submit false certifications to the E-Rate Program at Jones’ direction.

The E-Rate Program allegedly paid Jones and his companies approximately $6.9 million as a result of the fraud.

Attorney Dunavant says wire fraud and conspiracy charges against Chuck Jones are still pending.

Sentencing for Whitaker is scheduled for July 23, where he faces a maximum of 3 years imprisonment, 1 year supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

This case was investigated by the FCC Office of Inspector General, and the FBI.